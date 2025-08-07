Kensa and Octopus Energy break ground on pioneering ground source heat pump network

Network in South Wales to provide clean heat for 114 new homes and provide template for green infrastructure investment
Heat pump manufacturer Kensa has announced it has broken ground on a major new ground source heat pump network project in South Wales, which is set to provide clean and affordable heat to 114 new homes....
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis