Heat pump manufacturers prepared for surge in demand through 2021

A survey from the Heat Pump Association indicates sales are expected to double across the industry over the next year

Heat pump manufacturers are anticipating a surge in demand through 2021, as new data reveals they are preparing to deliver 67,000 units in the course of the year - nearly double the 35,000 heat pumps which were sold in 2019.

The figures come from a membership survey conducted by the Heat Pump Association (HPA), which represents 95 per cent of the heat pump manufacturing market. It forecasts growth that closely aligns with the HPA's "roadmap to net-zero" decarbonisation strategy, which called for 72,000 heat pump installations this year.

Heating homes and offices is responsible for almost a fifth of the UK's total carbon emissions, making decarbonising heat one of the key steps towards reaching the country's net zero goals. Gas and oil boilers are set to be effectively banned from new-build homes from 2025. Replacing them with heat pumps - a technology that uses electricity to extract heat from the ground, air, or water and transfer it to another - is seen as central to achieving the UK's climate goals. Accordingly, heat pumps were assigned a key role in Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Ten Point Plan for a Green Industrial Revolution, which set out ambitions to roll out 600,000 heat pumps a year into homes from 2028.

To meet this anticipated explosion in demand, the Heat Pump Association laid out plans to train up a workforce of heat pump installers in its 2020 report Building the Installer Base for Net Zero Heating, with courses scheduled to begin in the next few months.

"The near doubling of the heat pump market this year would be a substantial achievement at a time when the decarbonisation of homes and buildings is not just desired but essential," said Phil Hurley, chair of the Heat Pump Association.

"The estimation of 67,000 heat pumps in 2021 shows the confidence from members of the HPA in delivering the scale up of heat pumps that the Prime Minister's Ten Point plan necessitates. This is just the beginning of a long journey ahead but we're off to an incredibly promising start."

However, concerns remain across the sector that growing demand could be hampered by high profile problems with the government's £2bn Green Homes Grant scheme, which is meant to provide generous grants to households installing heat pumps and other clean technologies but has been beset by delays and administrative problems.