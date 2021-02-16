The Hy Life: UK's first hydrogen-fuelled show homes to open Gateshead

Set to open to the public in April 2021, the two semi-detached homes in Gateshead will showcase a range of hydrogen-fuelled appliances, BEIS said

The UK's first show-homes with heating appliances fuelled entirely by hydrogen are set to open in Gateshead in the spring, in a bid to demonstrate the role hydrogen could play in decarbonising household heating, the Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) announced today.

The two semi-detached homes in Low Thornley, which are set to open to the public in April 2021, will use 100 per cent hydrogen for domestic heating and cooking, featuring a range of zero carbon hydrogen appliances including boilers, hobs, cookers, and fires, according to BEIS. Members of the public as well as local school, college, and university students will be able to visit the homes and compare the low carbon appliances to those in their own households, it said.

Natural gas provides the bulk of fuel for heating and gas hob cooking in Britain's homes, and is therefore responsible for over 30 per cent of the UK's carbon emissions. As such, hydrogen is seen by some as a potential low carbon alternative to natural gas, as it generates no CO2 at the point of use, only water vapour.

"From running a hot bath and cooking our evening meals to turning on the heating, most of us use natural gas every day," said Energy and Clean Growth Minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan. "However, to tackle climate change, we need to find alternatives to fossil fuels and move towards making clean energy the norm. While these new houses in Gateshead will look like any other, they will showcase how low carbon hydrogen can transform the way we power our homes and offer a glimpse of what the future holds as we build back greener."

The project, which is being funded through a £250,000 grant from the government's Hy4Heat innovation programme, as well as £250,000 funding each from gas firms Northern Gas Network and Cadent, forms part of a wider drive to scale up the use of hydrogen on the UK gas grid. In the Prime Minister's recently launched Ten Point Plan for a Green Industrial Revolution, Boris Johnson announced headline goals to develop the country's first 'hydrogen neighbourhood' in 2023 and the first 'hydrogen town' before the end of the decade.

The government believes hydrogen - whether for heating, energy storage, or as a transport fuel - can play a vital role in the UK's net zero transition , potentially creating up to 8,000 jobs across Britain's industrial heartlands by the end of the decade, rising to as many as 100,000 across the wider UK supply chain by 2050.

However, decarbonising heating and the gas grid is widely seen as one of the UK's most challenging tasks on the journey to net zero emissions, and some experts remain sceptical that hydrogen is suitable for widescale deployment in homes, particularly when alternative options such as electricity-powered heat pumps exist. A report last week by a group of environmental professionals in London concluded "it seems unlikely that zero carbon hydrogen supplied via a re-purposed gas mains network will be available for the vast majority of buildings, for the foreseeable future".

But Mark Horsley, CEO of Northern Gas Networks, said the "unique demonstration" at the Gateshead showhomes would give energy customers "a first glimpse at hydrogen technology in the home".

"Just like natural gas, hydrogen can heat homes in exactly the same way, meaning minimal change for customers in terms of how they use gas for heating or cooking," he argued. "The houses bring to life the potential of this green gas for keeping UK homes warm, while minimising impact on the environment."