'Historic opportunity': WWF and ScottishPower jointly urge government to accelerate net zero mission

WWF is teaming up with ScottishPower to champion low carbon energy and push the government and local authorities towards more ambitious climate action in the run up to the crucial COP26 climate summit taking place in Glasgow in six weeks' time, it announced on Monday.

The partnership, which marks the first time in more than a decade that the conservation charity has formally teamed up with a UK energy company, will initially focus on lobbying for acclerated efforts to decarbonise homes as the government gears up to unleash its Net Zero Strategy in the coming weeks, according to WWF.

"The UN Climate Summit, COP26, provides an historic opportunity for the UK government to live up to its promises and keep our climate safe," said Tanya Steele chief executive at WWF. "By working with ScottishPower, a climate leader in the UK's energy sector, we can provide expertise and solutions to help drive the UK's route to net zero. Time is running out and we need urgent action to reduce emissions for our own sake and that of future generations."

Around 14 per cent of UK emissions come from housing, and WWF and green electricity supplier ScottishPower said they planned to publish research looking at the impact of low carbon heat technologies - such as heat pumps and battery storage - on individual homes, and how homeowners can be supported to make upgrades and save money on power bills.

The announcement comes as the UK eagerly awaits the delayed Heat and Buildings Strategy, which will lay out the UK's plans to help cut emissions from homes and buildings but has been delayed following reports of a stand-off between Number 10 and the Treasury over funding. The government is also poised to increase the budget for its Clean Heat Grant scheme launching next April that aims to boost the transition to clean heating in homes.

Earlier this month, however, a damning report from the National Audit Office accused the government of poorly handling the recent Green Homes Grants Scheme, which had offered grants to help install energy efficiency upgrades in homes before it was scrapped earlier this year.

ScottishPower Keith Anderson welcomed the new partnership with WWF, which he said would aim to promote the myriad economic benefits of accelerating the UK's journey towards net zero. The company is investing £10bn in the next five years to double its renewable energy generation capacity, with plans such as building new solar and wind infrastructure, hydrogen facilities and helping upgrade energy networks to adapt to the expected increase in demand for electricity.

"To embrace a cleaner, greener future our cities, communities, businesses and governments all need to work together to innovate and find ways to do things differently, faster," he explained. "By partnering with WWF and with COP26 fast approaching, we want to show that looking after our planet is good for business and help create a net zero economy that's fair for all."