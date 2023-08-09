Is a proposed ban on new off-grid oil boilers really about to become a 'rural ULEZ'?

Ministers are facing fresh calls to delay new rules to end the sale of off grid oil boilers, prompting warnings from green policy experts that government is failing to do enough to support the UK's heat pump roll out
Could the government's roll back of green policies be about to extend to the 1.7 million UK households that use off-grid fossil fuel heating systems to heat their homes? Back in 2021, the government...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
- Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
- > Exclusive in-depth case studies
- > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
- > Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- > Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month
Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial.