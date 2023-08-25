Futraheat seeks partner to pilot low carbon industrial heat technology

Industrial heat pump start-up Futraheat has announced it has secured almost £700,000 in funding from Innovate UK, which it will use to develop and deploy a commercial heat pump capable of delivering low carbon, high temperature heat for the industrial sector.

Futraheat said it is now seeking a UK industry partner to host the pilot project, which aims to produce low-cost steam at temperatures of up to 150C.

The London-based company confirmed this week that it has secured £689,000 from Innovate UK's Combined Investor Partnership programme, which will now be used to build and develop its 300kW industrial heat pump.

Called 'Greensteam 360', the high temperature heat pump technology is designed to use low-grade waste heat that it can then increase by up to 60 degrees. The company said its patented ‘TurboClaw' compressor technology is capable of cost-effectively boosting waste heat to above boiling point, enabling its use in a host of industrial processes.

It said that by delivering useful heat back to the customer it can then cut energy use at industrial facilities by more than 80 per cent, which promises to "radically" reduce both energy bills and carbon emissions.

The 18-month project aims to demonstrate the pilot heat pump with an industry partner during 2024, paving the way for a full commercial roll out.

The funds from Innovate UK have been combined with existing cash from clean tech investor the Clean Growth Fund, which invested £1.5m into the platform earlier this year.

Tom Taylor, CEO at Futraheat, said the company is now actively looking for an early-mover industrial firm that would like to host the "groundbreaking" £1m trial.

"Seventy percent of all industrial energy demand is for heat, and a significant amount of this is for process heat in the 100-200C range - usually delivered as high temperature steam in industries including pharmaceuticals, food and brewing," he explained.

"Usually, this heat goes to waste. Our technology recycles low-grade waste heat and boosts it by up to 60 degrees - delivering useful heat back to the customer at up to 150C. This not only slashes energy use by more than 80 percent but can also radically reduce energy bills and a business's CO2."

The company said it is currently testing the 'Greensteam 330' concept at its Surbiton test facility, which uses single-stage compression to deliver a 30C temperature lift.

It explained the 'Greensteam 360' pilot will then extend the temperature lift to 60C using its two-stage 'TurboClaw' design.

"We are grateful to Innovate UK for their significant support and look forward to developing this product with an industry partner to deliver a product which not only pays for itself but delivers an easily adopted route to lower carbon industry," Taylor added. "I would encourage any interested industrial heat user to get in touch."

