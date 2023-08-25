Wreaking HVAC: Heating, ventilation, and air conditioning industry responsible for 5.5 billion tonnes of CO2 a year

New report highlights massive carbon footprint of heating and cooling technologies

The global heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) industry is a bigger producer of CO2 emissions than all passenger vehicles, flights, and every country except China, according to a new report that puts the sector's carbon emissions and produces around 5.5 billion tonnes a year.

That is the stark headline of a fresh analysis from Australian climate tech start-up Conry Tech published this week and titled Wreaking HVAC on our planet.

The report estimates that HVAC technologies cause as much as 15 per cent of all global energy related emissions.

It also highlights the growing risk of that worsening climate impacts will lead to increased HVAC emissions, as extreme temperatures and weather events lead to increased demand for cooling in particular. Air conditioning use is projected to triple by 2050 under business as usual scenarios.

"The world is getting hotter, but the technology needed to keep us comfortable is a major contributor to climate change," said Sam Ringwaldt, report author and Conry Tech CEO and co-founder. "As more of the world experiences 40C+ days, air conditioning will cease to be a luxury in these regions, it will become a necessity for human health, wellbeing, and survival. If we can't live without HVAC, we need to find better ways to live with it and not allow it to wreak havoc on our planet."

The authors of the report said the research aims to quantify the impact of this "largely ignored" industry, and "shine a light on the problem for people not in the industry".

They added that also want to encourage the uptake of lower emissions solutions such as heat pumps and more efficient AC technologies.

To reduce the global impact of HVAC, the report advises that buildings will need to be 100 per cent electrified in the future and that more energy efficient heating and cooling solutions will need to be installed as standard.

"The HVAC sector creates more greenhouse gases than all the passenger vehicles on the planet combined," added Ringwaldt. "Far more than other well-known problematic sectors such as mining, concrete production, and aviation. Not only is the HVAC industry a major polluter, but its extreme consumption of electricity is also delaying the global transition to renewable energy by putting extra pressure on the grid. Each year, air-conditioning alone consumes twice as much energy as all the solar energy generated worldwide."

TfL adds 80 new zero emission buses to South London fleet

Sustainable Aviation Challenge: Top corporates launch new green aviation initiative

