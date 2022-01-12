Levelling up

Could the UK's 'acute' skills shortages see the green jobs opportunity squandered?

Skills

Green Alliance warns skills gap is already hampering climate action, as separate study from Centre for Policy Studies urges government to integrate net zero and levelling up agendas

clock 12 January 2022 • 5 min read
