Levelling up, but not joined up

James Murray
clock • 13 min read
The government's long-awaited 'Levelling Up' plan has received short shrift from the green economy
Image:

The government's long-awaited 'Levelling Up' plan has received short shrift from the green economy

The Levelling Up Whitepaper and mooted response to the gas price crisis are welcome, but the failure to prioritise climate action continues to undermine the government's economic strategy on multiple fronts

One of the most powerful accusations levelled by Greta Thunberg is that world leaders are failing to "treat the climate crisis like a crisis". In that one line the Swedish activist instantly demolishes...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen
member?

Login

James Murray
Author spotlight

James Murray

View profile
More from James Murray

Reports: Treasury set to launch energy bill rebate scheme, as government touts Levelling Up 'Missions'

First net zero guidance released for private equity portfolios

Most read
01

DLA Piper signs solar power PPA in first for legal sector

28 January 2022 • 2 min read
02

Breakthough: HSBC pumps $100m into Bill Gates' climate tech investment fund

31 January 2022 • 2 min read
03

CO2-free steel by 2030: Why Sweden's SSAB is pulling forward its green transition plan by 15 years

31 January 2022 • 4 min read
04

'An encouraging sign': New analysis reveals clean energy investment hit record $755bn last year

27 January 2022 • 4 min read
05

Top headhunters pledge to assess executive's 'climate competence'

01 February 2022 • 3 min read

More on Policy

Must we choose between Levelling-Up and net zero?
Politics

Must we choose between Levelling-Up and net zero?

Tax reform and Green universal basic services could help both level-up the country and build a more sustainable, resilient and inclusive economy, argues Dame Professor Henrietta Moore of the Institute for Global Prosperity

Professor Henrietta Moore, Institute for Global Prosperity
clock 03 February 2022 • 3 min read
Northern Ireland lawmakers back net zero by 2050 target
Legislation

Northern Ireland lawmakers back net zero by 2050 target

MLAs vote by 50 to 38 in favour of Green Party NI amendment to strengthen Climate Change Bill

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 02 February 2022 • 3 min read
Reports: Treasury set to launch energy bill rebate scheme, as government touts Levelling Up 'Missions'
Policy

Reports: Treasury set to launch energy bill rebate scheme, as government touts Levelling Up 'Missions'

Windfall taxes and green levy reforms appear increasingly unlikely, as Treasury prepares package of loans for energy suppliers and targeted support for fuel poor households

James Murray
James Murray
clock 02 February 2022 • 8 min read