Must we choose between Levelling-Up and net zero?

Tax reform and Green universal basic services could help both level-up the country and build a more sustainable, resilient and inclusive economy, argues Dame Professor Henrietta Moore of the Institute for Global Prosperity
Rumours that a cut in green levies has been considered to counter the rising cost of living has brought into sharp relief the challenge facing the government as it seeks to avert the existential threat...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial