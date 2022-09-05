Government offers £170m to cap bus fares and boost rural productivity across England

The government has promised to divvy out hundreds of millions of pounds to boost rural productivity, encourage more sustainable active travel in the countryside, and help cap bus fares across England, in the latest moves designed to help the country contend with worsening economic headwinds this coming winter.

In a bid to help cushion the impacts of the cost of living crisis on households and businesses, the government over the weekend unveiled several tranches of funding to support rural communities and boost plans for cheaper, more sustainable transport systems across England.

Up to £60m funding has been set aside by the Department for Transport (DfT) to help bus operators in England cap single bus journeys at £2 between January and March next year, in order to help drive down demand for expensive fuel for private car journeys and cut carbon emissions and air pollution.

The DfT said millions of people across England would benefit from the bus cap, potentially saving up to 30 per cent on the average fare, thereby incentivising greener travel for commuters and those needing to access travel for education, shopping, and medical treatments.

While bus fares vary across England, some can reach as high as £6 for a single journey, according to the DfT, which estimated the new cap could help people in parts of the country save more than £60 a month if they took four single trips a week.

The new price cap follows a sharp decline in bus use and other forms of public transport during the pandemic, and figures indicate usage has still not returned to pre-pandemic levels.

But Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said helping the public to access affordable bus fares would help encourage more people to choose buses for local journeys, thereby helping to reduce carbon emissions, while also saving travellers money compared to the costs of driving private cars.

"Buses are by far and away the most used form of public transport, so ensuring that almost all bus journeys are no more than £2 will assist passengers over the winter months and provide direct help to thousands of households across the country," he said. "We know people will be feeling the pressure of rising costs this winter, and so we have been working hard this summer to provide practical concrete help that will lower daily expenditure."

The news came as the government also announced £110m of funding to help boost productivity in rural areas through investing in countryside businesses, digital connectivity, and better cycling and walking infrastructure across England's countryside.

Grants from the Rural Prosperity Fund are to be divided between local authorities in England based on local priorities, such as restoring local natural or cultural sites, boosting rural tourism, and supporting digital infrastructure at village halls, pubs and post offices, the government said.

It added that the money could also be used by councils to create new cycling and walking infrastructure to encourage more sustainable, active travel in rural areas.

Rural areas make up 85 per cent of England's land mass, 17 per cent of the population - 9.6 million people - and the are worth up to £260bn to the economy, or 15 per cent of England's output, according to Defra.

Minister for Rural Affairs, Lord Benyon, said the new funding would help to support rural communities "to invest and grow their economies in line with local priorities".

"We are addressing the rural productivity gap, levelling-up opportunities and outcomes, and looking after the rural areas and countryside that so many of us are proud to call home," he said.