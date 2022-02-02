Reports: Treasury set to launch energy bill rebate scheme, as government touts Levelling Up 'Missions'

The government is reportedly poised to announce a multi-billion pound package of state-backed loans in a bid to curb the sharp increase in domestic energy bills that is expected to be confirmed in an imminent update to the energy price cap.

Average bills are set to increase by around 50 per cent to almost £2,000 a year in response to soaring wholesale gas prices, with experts warning the drastic increase in bills will push millions of households into fuel poverty. Ofgem is set to confirm the changes within days, further cranking up pressure on the government to tackle the soaring cost of living.

The Times reported this morning that after reviewing a range of potential interventions to curb bills, Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chancellor Boris Johnson have agreed a "rebate and clawback" scheme, which would see the government underwrite loans to energy suppliers that would then provide a rebate on domestic energy bills. Suppliers would then payback the loans once gas prices have returned to lower levels, effectively spreading the impact of the current price spike over a longer period.

Industry sources told the newspaper the loan package could be worth up to £6bn, equating to around a £200 rebate for every household.

The loans are expected to be accompanied by increased grants for fuel poor households through an extension to the Warm Homes Discount scheme and potentially other targeted measures.

The news comes after the Treasury rejected calls fromLabour and others for VAT to be removed from energy bills and for a windfall tax to be introduced on oil and gas companies, which have seen profits soar as a result of rising global gas prices. Sunak warned cutting VAT would cost the Treasury £2bn a year and argued targeted measures would prove more effective given axing VAT would benefit both households that could afford the upcoming increase energy bills as well as those that are facing fuel poverty. The Treasury is also concerned that a windfall tax on the oil and gas industry could impact future investment in the sector, including in new carbon capture and storage and hydrogen projects that are seen as essential to the UK's net zero transition.

It remains to be seen whether the Treasury opts for wider reforms to help curb bills, including changes to the system of green levies on bills that funds energy efficiency programmes and clean energy contracts. Energy companies have argued such levies would be less regressive for consumers if they were shifted into general taxation, while the small band of Tory MPs that are critical of the government's net zero strategy have called for the levies to be axed altogether.

However, industry insiders reckon changes to the green levy regime now appear unlikely, given any shift into general taxation would require the Treasury to find the money to fund the programmes supported by levies on energy bills while any move to scrap green levies altogether would undermine energy efficiency programmes and leave the government still having to honour clean power contracts. Moreover, analysts have highlighted how green levies are actually falling and account for only a small proportion of bills, with the recent increases in energy costs driven almost entirely by gas prices.

It also remains to be seen how the government's loan package will work in practice, while many MPs remain to be convinced as to whether the proposals are sufficiently ambitious. The loans pckage and expanded grant programmes are only expected to curb the upcoming hike in bills, with the vast majority of households still set to face significant increases in energy costs.

A government source told The Times that the plan "is not about propping up the balance sheets of energy companies", insisting "every penny they get in loans will be passed on to consumers in the form of rebates".

But writing on Twitter, Tim Lord, a former senior civil servant and now head of climate change at Phoenix Group, said that while the new plan would have the benefit of keeping the loans off the Treasury's balance sheet there were "big policy design challenges".

"How is the money passed on to consumers? Does government set rules, or is it up to individual suppliers?" he asked. "What about new market entrants? Unfair for a new supplier to set up and offer cheaper deals because it's not on the hook for loan repayments. Trickiest of all: what if wholesale prices don't fall significantly before next winter? Do loans get extended?"

Analysts have warned that wholesale gas prices could stay at high levels for several years, while the government is mindful that if the stand-off between Russia and Ukraine escalates gas prices would rise higher still if Russia further constrains gas exports to Europe.

Consequently, the government can expect to face continued calls for it to deliver more ambitious reforms that accelerate the roll out of clean energy capacity and energy efficiency upgrades so as to reduce the UK's reliance on gas.

Greenpeace today argued that a windfall tax on the bumper profits currently being enjoyed by oil and gas giants could generate £4bn that could help fuel poor households improve their energy efficiency and reduce their bills.

Greenpeace's analysis argues the current tax regime where oil and gas companies pay around 40 per cent tax on the profits arising from extraction of fossil fuels from the North Sea is the lowest government tax take in the world for an offshore oil and gas regime. It said raising the tax rate to the global average of 70 per cent - which is still lower than the rate in neighbouring Norway - would provide an additional £3.9bn to the UK Exchequer.

The revenue from this windfall tax would be enough to cover the £500 one-off payment to households struggling with bills being considered by the government, Greenpeace said, and would also leave a further £1bn to support insulation programmes.

"It's a tale of two cities," said Greenpeace UK's policy director Dr Doug Parr. "The gas price crunch is pumping billions into the coffers of fossil fuel giants while raiding the purses of every household, leaving millions to choose between heating and eating. For a government so keen on levelling up, this is surely an opportunity not to be missed."

The government is set to publish its long awaited Levelling Up Whitepaper today, which will focus on a series of 'missions' to enhance economic activity and living standards across the UK. The plan is expected to include a new Decent Homes Standard for the private rented sector that should help drive energy efficiency improvements.

However, environmental campaigners were left disappointed this morning by initial reports that suggested the new strategy offers little in the way of new climate and energy efficiency policies, despite both being widely regarded as essential to the levelling up agenda.

Separately, the Association for Renewable Energy and Clean Technology (REA) today reiterated its calls for the government to remove VAT on domestic clean technologies, arguing the move would reduce households' exposure to volatile gas prices and help drive economic growth across the country.

The group has long argued that the 20 per cent VAT rate on domestic clean technologies is out of kilter with the five per cent VAT rate on energy, including fuel supplies of coal, oil, and gas. EU rules previously restricted the government's ability to change VAT rates, but REA said that since leaving the EU the government has failed to address the 20 per cent tax rate on solar panels, heat pumps, and other technologies seen as critical to the net zero transition.

"The government can protect UK households from soaring energy bills by giving them the ability to install renewable energy and clean technology systems in their own homes," said Dr Nina Skorupska, chief executive at the REA. "However, the aspiration to install domestic zero-carbon energy systems remains out of reach for many due to prohibitive costs. That is why the government must remove VAT on domestic renewable energy and clean technologies, a policy the UK is now free to implement following its exit from the EU two years ago. This would support the transition to net zero, provide a catalyst for new jobs and investment across the country, and insulate consumers from volatile fossil fuel prices."

Similarly, the Policy Connect think tank, the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Manufacturing, and the Institution of Engineering and Technology today published a new report calling for the super-deduction tax relief to be extended and made greener, so as to incentivise low-carbon investment across the manufacturing sector.

The report argues that there should be a new low carbon eligibility criterion for the super-deduction tax incentive to drive green investment and help achieve zero carbon manufacturing. It also recommends that the super-deduction should be extended until 2030.

"Now more than ever, manufacturers need the tools to ensure that their businesses are sustainable in the long term," said Floriane Fidegnon, head of industry, technology and innovation at Policy Connect and report author. "Digital technologies can support this; however, business leaders need government's support to be able to invest and deploy technology at scale. This report highlights the potential alignment between environmental and industrial policy, calling for key action now."

Responding to the proposals from the REA and Policy Connect, a Treasury spokesperson said: "The UK is leading the way on the transition to net zero and has reduced emissions faster than any other country in the G20 and continues to have the most ambitious climate targets for 2030.

"We have a range of tax measures in place which support our environmental objectives, including the Plastic Packaging Tax, Landfill Tax, and the Climate Change Levy - and the super-deduction is supporting businesses to invest in new, more efficient machinery."