IKEA
'Exponential action': Business 'playbook' aims to help firms draft net zero climate strategies
Backed by the International Chamber of Commerce, the 1.5C Business Playbook aims to help firms set net zero climate strategies
SDG13: How to align profit with the planet
From Ørsted to IKEA, here's what you can learn from the companies at the vanguard of action on SDG13
IKEA to pump €200m into assembling a 'climate positive' business
Cash will be spent on green energy projects, and reforestation and sustainable forestry schemes, flatpack giant reveals
IKEA renewables investment nears €2.5bn, as company hits clean energy target a year early
Ingka Group now wants to fuel its retail operations entirely from renewables by 2025, and phase out fossil fuel-based heating and cooling by 2030
Cambridge Institute for Sustainability Leadership launches pan-European business group
New green business group wants to accelerate climate across EU economy
IKEA, Unilever, and BNP Paribas join business drive against inequality
Business for Inclusive Growth (B4IG) coalition will launch at the G7 summit this weekend, warning inequalities around the world are economically-damaging
Why IKEA and others are going 'climate positive'
A growing number of companies are claiming that their products lead to negative greenhouse gas emissions
Global Briefing: KLM clears fly less campaign for take-off
Vladimir Putin's worm worries, Green Climate Fund progress, and all the news from around the world this week
IKEA's flagship green store secures top sustainability rating
IKEA's new store in Greenwich, London has become one of only 320 stores globally to receive an outstanding BREEAM construction rating
Taste of summer? IKEA serves up plant-based ice cream
Swedish furniture giant rolls out strawberry flavour vegan soft-serve
How IKEA plans to deliver its goods via electric trucks and vans
Retail giant reveals how it is preparing to deploy electric fleets in some of its key markets
IKEA and shipping giant CMA CGM to pilot first sustainable marine biofuel
Swedish furniture retailer teams up with shipping giant CMA CGM, GoodShipping Program and Port of Rotterdam to test marine biofuel made from forest residues and waste cooking oil
IKEA research lab launches blockchain project for solar village
'SolarVille' project will develop prototype for 'realistic, scalable, self-sufficient, community-driven microgrid'
Cutting up rough: Lessons for all sustainability execs from the shop floor
The lessons come thick and fast for sustainability executives from our recent investigation into the failings of fast fashion
IKEA snaps up 25 per cent stake in German offshore wind farm
Owner of furniture giant Ingka Group swoops in after consortium agrees to divest 80 per cent of shares on the project
Is this the UK's most sustainable shop?
Powered by renewables, IKEA Greenwich offers upcycling workshops, electric van deliveries and a rooftop garden - but is it the future of retail?
'Learning lab': IKEA unveils most sustainable UK store yet
Swedish retail giant's new 32,000sqm store places big focus on circular economy, green transport, sustainable food, and community events
EV100: 31 companies join drive to switch to electric vehicles
Global EV100 initiative reports progress among major corporates shifting towards 100 per cent electric fleets as it targets two million EVs by 2030
'Politics still matter': As ministers arrive at COP24, business ramps up call to action
Talks are entering the final straight, and businesses are demanding an ambitious rulebook to help guide their green investments
Future Jobs: Why one day we will all be sustainability experts
A photographer by trade, IKEA's Hege Sæbjørnsen explains why a desire to make a positive social and environmental impact prompted a career change
Global briefing...Australia's Turnbull u-turns on climate policy
BusinessGreen brings you this week's green economy headlines from around the world
IKEA sets October 2018 deadline for plastic straw ban
All single-use plastic straws will be removed from UK and Ireland stores by October as part of flatpack giant's push to eliminate single-use plastics across its operations by 2020
'The right thing to do': IKEA Group secures approval for 80 per cent science-based emissions target
Retail giant formally pledges to cut emissions from IKEA Group stores and other operations by 80 per cent by 2030, against 2016 levels
Plastics ban, circular design, zero emission deliveries: IKEA unveils new sustainability strategy
Fresh package of measures outlined today as part of the flatpack giant's plan to become a 'climate positive' business by 2030