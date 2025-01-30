IKEA cuts emissions and boosts renewables use across supply chain

Retailer announces raft of sustainability improvements across its value chain, putting it on track to meet its target of sourcing 100 per cent renewable power for all its suppliers by 2030
Three quarters of the power used in IKEA's supply chain came from renewable sources last year, putting the global retail powerhouse on track to meet its target of only using renewable power to manufacture...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
- Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
- > Exclusive in-depth case studies
- > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
- > Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- > Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month
Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.