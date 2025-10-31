Global Briefing: US and Japan ink critical minerals and rare earths supply deal

Stuart Stone
clock • 14 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Plus: G20's widening 'CDR gap', IKEA's largest solar project in India, and a 'world first' deep mine carbon storage project in Georgia

US President Donald Trump and Japan's first woman Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi have this week inked an agreement to support the supply of critical minerals and rare earths between the two countries, in...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

MPs launch new cross-party group to 'rebuild consensus' on tackling climate and nature crisis

Study: Offshore wind capacity on track to triple globally by 2030

More on Supply chain

Waitrose ploughs further £1m into regenerative farming projects
Supply chain

Waitrose ploughs further £1m into regenerative farming projects

Supermarket backs two new regenerative farming initiatives to help farmers in its supply chain accelerate nature-friendly farming practices

Amber Rolt
clock 31 October 2025 • 3 min read
Investing in regenerative agriculture is critical for future-proofing our food system
Supply chain

Investing in regenerative agriculture is critical for future-proofing our food system

Transitioning to regenerative practices is not simple for farmers - it takes time, patience, and consistent backing, from both the private and public sectors, writes Innocent Drinks' Estelle Gayout

Estelle Gayout, Innocent Drinks
clock 28 October 2025 • 3 min read
'Significant progress': Cornish Lithium secures £35m funding boost
Supply chain

'Significant progress': Cornish Lithium secures £35m funding boost

Pioneering UK lithium developer prepares to advance projects to next stage of development, following fresh equity funding from the National Wealth Fund

James Murray
James Murray
clock 24 October 2025 • 2 min read