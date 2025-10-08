'Live more sustainably': Ikea debuts new Energy Services range

Credit: Ikea
Credit: Ikea

Ikea partners with Aria and Soly to offer customers home renewable energy solutions

UK customers can now purchase and install solar panels, electric vehicle (EV) charging systems, domestic batteries, and heat pumps through Ikea's new Energy Services range. Launched last week, Ikea...

'Greenhushing' is a trend that leaves businesses downplaying their environmental wins
Could 'greenhushing' do as much damage to businesses as the 'greenwashing' it is seeking to guard against?

'Join the bean revolution': New campaign calls for switch to more sustainable diets
The Food Foundation, Veg Power, and National Lottery Fund join forces to promote beans as an affordable and sustainable food staple

Better Business Standard: New certification launched for purpose-driven SMEs
Better Business Network introduces new framework to work alongside the likes of 1% for the Planet, B Corp, and Real Living Wage

