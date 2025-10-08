'Live more sustainably': Ikea debuts new Energy Services range

Could 'greenhushing' do as much damage to businesses as the 'greenwashing' it is seeking to guard against?

Marta Nieto-Garcia, University of Portsmouth, Universidad de Salamanca; Diletta Acuti, University of Bath, and Nayla Khan, University of Portsmouth - The Conversation 22 September 2025 • 4 min read 22 September 2025 • 4 min read