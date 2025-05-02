'New money for old stock': What is 'recommerce' and who's doing it well?

EXPLAINER - The executives behind increasingly popular 'recommerce' schemes at the likes of B&Q, Screwfix, Ikea and Reboxed unpack best practices on how to bring pre-owned products back into circulation
"Recommerce" is short for "reverse commerce" and refers to the buying, selling, or trading of pre-owned goods following their refurbishment or repair. As Phil Kemish, CEO and co-founder at refurbished...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis