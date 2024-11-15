Ikea ringfences €1.5bn to help end reliance on fossil fuels

Stuart Stone
clock • 2 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Fresh funding from Ikea's largest retailer aims to accelerate renewable energy transition and enable phase out of the direct use of fossil fuels

Ingka Group has announced it is investing €1.5bn as part of efforts to bolster Ikea's access to renewable energy and phase out the retailer's direct use of fossil fuels. According to an update yesterday,...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

Number of zero emission buses on UK roads rises by almost 50 per cent in three months

Kingfisher targets net zero across all scopes by 2050

Most read
01

COP29: UN chief urges all businesses to produce net zero transition plans within a year

14 November 2024 • 5 min read
02

Study: Carbon capture for Energy from Waste sector could deliver £40bn economic boost

14 November 2024 • 2 min read
03

Government confirms it will ban new coal mining licenses

14 November 2024 • 3 min read
04

Arsenal's net zero goal approved by SBTi

14 November 2024 • 4 min read
05

An old technology with a new twist: Inside one company's quest to build 'high density' pumped hydro

14 November 2024 • 8 min read

More on Buildings

How Kensa delivered a 'non-disruptive' green heat transition
Buildings

How Kensa delivered a 'non-disruptive' green heat transition

Kensa's sustainability director explains how the firm navigated tight timelines and the cost-of-living crisis to deploy hundreds of heat pumps at an Essex housing estate

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 11 November 2024 • 10 min read
Construction is driving global biodiversity loss - it's time for the government to act
Buildings

Construction is driving global biodiversity loss - it's time for the government to act

To protect biodiversity on a meaningful scale, we need a clear national plan and regulations for the UK's built environment to drive industry action, argues UKGBC's Louise Hutchins

Louise Hutchins, UK Green Building Council
clock 08 November 2024 • 4 min read
Why Labour should axe the reverse carbon tax on home heating
Buildings

Why Labour should axe the reverse carbon tax on home heating

Rebalancing levies on gas and electricity bills can play a significant role in reducing UK households' dependency on fossil gas, writes Centre for Net Zero's Andy Hackett

Andy Hackett, Centre for Net Zero
clock 06 November 2024 • 4 min read