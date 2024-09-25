'Take inspiration, copy, and learn': Ikea launches platform for businesses to share climate wins

Ikea's largest retailer has this week launched a new open-source knowledge sharing platform to help businesses "take inspiration, copy, and learn" from an initial collection of more than 40 climate solutions and toolkits.

Described as a collaborative online platform for climate solutions, Ingka Group's Action Speaks initiative aims to drive open collaboration between organisations and help inspire bolder climate action across the private, public, and NGO sectors.

Action Speaks has been created in collaboration with Project Drawdown and the World Economic Forum, which hosts the launch on its Forum Spaces platform. Users will be able to search, learn, copy, and act on solutions shared across six categories: How we Eat, Move, Grow, Make, Power, and Finance.

According to Ingka Group - which runs Ikea operations in 31 markets and represents about 90 per cent of its retail sales - any company can apply to become a member of Action Speaks and submit solutions for inclusion. Projects and solutions will then be share publicly once they have been approved as scalable, viable, impactful, scientific and evidence-based contributions.

"To spark real change, it's action that speaks the loudest," said Jesper Brodin, Ingka Group CEO. "What started as an idea, just over 12 months ago, is now an open platform for other businesses to be inspired by and contribute to, no matter their size.

"Companies and businesses are committing and taking climate actions like never before but there is a gap we need to fill between awareness, scaling and implementation of solutions. This is why we have developed this open-source platform where everyone can take inspiration, copy and learn. We believe that open-source innovation holds power to lift and shift entire industries: it is good business to be a good business and we encourage companies to register and get involved."

There are currently more than 40 climate solutions and toolkits on the platform including a case study from renewable energy producing subsea kite producer firm Minesto, women-led South Pacific regional alliance the Home Planet Fund, and surplus bread recycling firm Eat Wasted.

"We continue to see how the climate crisis is causing extreme weather events around the world, putting the lives of millions of people at risk with rising sea levels, wildfires, food shortages and water insecurity," said Karen Pflug, Ingka Group's chief sustainability officer. "As a multinational business operating in 31 countries, we believe that, together with partners, we can use our size and reach to play a role in accelerating climate action even further.

"We firmly believe the answer to the climate crisis is more collective climate action, so the openness to share these ideas, tool kits and collaborate on solutions on the platform will create real impact."

Sustainable footwear brand Allbirds has also shared learnings from almost a decade of carbon-friendly operations, including the toolkit used to create its M0.0NSHOT Zero, which has been hailed as the world's first net zero carbon shoe.

"We believe businesses have an obligation and a unique opportunity - to take near-term action to reduce their climate impacts," said Aileen Lerch, director of sustainability at Allbirds. "And while many organisations are making great steps, we're in need of great, bold strides that are only made possible by working together. Collaborative communities and platforms like Action Speak are key to maximizing positive impact."

As a business, Ikea is committed to at least halving absolute greenhouse gas emissions from its value chain by 2030 against a 2016 baseline before reaching net zero emissions by 2050.

At the beginning of the year, Ingka Group announced it increased year-on-year revenue by 30.9 per cent during its 2023 financial year, while its carbon emissions fell by 12.7 per cent compared to the previous fiscal period.

The sharp reduction in emissions mean the company's overall Scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions have dropped by around a quarter since 2016. The Group also confirmed 79.2 per cent of electricity used by the company during financial year 2022 came from renewable sources as investment in offsite renewable energy projects rose by €700m to hit €3.8bn since 2009.

Scope 3 value chain emissions also decreased 12.5 per cent year-on-year with savings driven by improvements in the efficiency of energy-using products and an increase in renewable energy use across the retail giant's value chain, the Group claimed.

