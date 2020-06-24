Iberdrola
Bloomberg launches new climate-focused global media brand
Bloomberg Green becomes latest addition to global media empire, promising to 'bring clarity and data where there is currently fog and fear'
Cambridge Institute for Sustainability Leadership launches pan-European business group
New green business group wants to accelerate climate across EU economy
Green Investment Group to sweep up 40 per cent stake in East Anglia ONE offshore wind farm
Macquarie-owned green investment vehicle will acquire the stake from ScottishPower Renewables, a subsidiary of Iberdrola
Iberdrola launches cleantech 'Start-up Challenge' to protect grid from climate impacts
Energy giant is on the hunt for UK entrepreneurs with solutions to keep electricity grid running in face of extreme weather caused by climate change
Nike strikes deal for 40MW of Spanish wind power from Iberdrola
US sports brand announces its first European corporate power purchase agreement with Spanish electricity firm
Drax in talks with Iberdrola to buy UK pumped storage, hydro and gas plants
UK energy firm confirms preliminary talks over deal with Spanish owner of Scottish Power
Global Briefing: Japanese energy giant fires up coal divestment plan
BusinessGreen brings you this week's green economy headlines from around the world
Survey: Eight in 10 people back renewable energy future
Major new global survey of 26,000 people reveals widespread backing for a future powered by renewable energy