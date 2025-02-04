Amazon inks offtake deals for further 476MW of clean power from Iberdrola

Stuart Stone
clock • 3 min read
Aitor Moso Raigoso, executive vice president of customer business at Iberdrola and Lindsay McQuade, director of energy for EMEA at Amazon | Credit: Iberdrola
Image:

Aitor Moso Raigoso, executive vice president of customer business at Iberdrola and Lindsay McQuade, director of energy for EMEA at Amazon | Credit: Iberdrola

US online retail giant expands its global partnership with Spanish energy firm with flurry of fresh PPAs for wind and solar projects in Spain and Portugal

Amazon has secured exclusive access to 476MW of renewable electricity generation capacity from Spanish energy giant Iberdrola, via a flurry of fresh power purchase agreements (PPAs) which span several...

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

More on Energy

