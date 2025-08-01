Global Briefing: Green campaigners slam EU-US trade deal

Plus New Zealand ends ban on offshore oil and gas exploration, Iberdrola agrees to sell business in Mexico, and Whole Foods Market maps 1,000 acre ‘biodiversity highway’
Clean energy campaigners have hit out at European Union (EU) decision makers after the bloc committed to purchasing $750bn-worth of energy, including liquefied natural gas (LNG), as part of a new trade...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis