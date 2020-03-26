hybrid
'Coming of age': Hybrid solar-battery plants set for surge in UK
Around 5GW of subsidy-free solar could come online by 2030 in the UK, much of which could be bolstered by battery storage, according to Aurora Energy Research
EVs and hybrids grab record share of UK car market
UK car market warms up in May, helped by soaring demand for hybrid cars
Sunshine rollercoaster? Brazil tipped for solar boom
Solar capacity is set to double in Brazil in the course of this year, but for a country just emerging from a brutal recession, challenges remain