'Showroom of the future': Toyota unveils plans for 30 battery-powered electric vehicles by 2030

James Murray
clock • 2 min read
Credit: Toyota
Image:

Credit: Toyota

Japanese auto giant becomes latest manufacturer to beef up EV investment plans with new $35bn strategy

Toyota has today announced wide-ranging new plans to invest 4tr yen ($35bn) to develop a line-up of at least 30 battery electric vehicles (EVs) by 2030.

Announcing the new strategy this morning, Toyota President Akio Toyoda said the company was aiming to deliver total global battery electric vehicle sales of 3.5 million by the end of the decade, and also confirmed its Lexus brand would aim for 100 per cent battery electric mix in Europe, North America, and China by 2030 

Hailing the new line-up as the company's "showroom of the future", Toyoda hailed the potential for battery EVs to slash emissions and meet growing customer demand for green transport options.

"We will not only add battery EV options to existing vehicle models but will also offer a full line-up of reasonably priced mass-production models, such as the bZ series, to meet the needs of all kinds of customers," he said. "By doing so, we hope to deliver to customers around the world the unique and beautiful styling as well as fun-to-drive aspects of battery EVs, and the experience of a life with battery EVs." 

The move - which follows a similar ramping up of EV investment plans from the likes of Ford, VW, Nissan, and GM in recent months - represents something of a shift in strategy from Toyota, which has faced criticism in some quarters for its focus on hybrid cars rather than pure EVs and its recent refusal to sign up to an initiative at the COP26 Climate Summit calling for an end to sales of new fossil-fuel cars by 2040.

However, Toyoda today defended the company's continued investment in hybrid and other models, alongside its increased interest in battery EVs.

"It is not us but local markets and our customers who decide which options to choose," he said. "As for why we try to keep so many options, in terms of business management, one might think it'd be more efficient to focus on fewer choices. However, we believe that quickly adapting to changes in the future is more important than trying to predict the future, which is uncertain. That is why we want to keep options available for our customers until the right path is clear."

In related news, Volkswagen has reportedly confirmed plans for a new electric campervan, modelled on its iconic California campervans. The ID. California is expected to hit roads from 2025 and will be based on the VW ID. Buzz van, which is due to start production in Hanover from next year.

Related Topics

James Murray
Author spotlight

James Murray

View profile
More from James Murray

HSBC pledges to phase out thermal coal financing

G7 Impact Taskforce backs mandatory impact accounting for business and finance, but will governments concur?

Most read
01

Reports: Treasury shelves £30bn plan to electrify UK railways over cost concerns

13 December 2021 • 4 min read
02

Giant Norfolk Boreas offshore wind farm granted planning permission

10 December 2021 • 3 min read
03

Southampton industrial cluster hopes to become UK's next hydrogen hub

09 December 2021 • 3 min read
04

Royal Mail and Ford partnership slashes delivery van use in half

09 December 2021 • 2 min read
05

Renewables sector eyes 'landmark auction' as applications open for £285m CfD round

13 December 2021 • 5 min read

More on Automotive

Electric Miles signs new deal in boost for EV smart charging revolution
Automotive

Electric Miles signs new deal in boost for EV smart charging revolution

Partnership with Project EV will see smart charging software deployed across 100,000 chargers

Bea Tridimas
clock 13 December 2021 • 2 min read
Compliance with ULEZ standards has more than doubled since 2017, with 92 per cent of vehicles complying one month after the zone expanded in October| Credit: citytransportinfo via Creative Commons
Transport

London ULEZ expansion achieved 92 per cent compliance rate in first month

New statistics released today by the Mayor of London's office reveal the positive impact of the expanded scheme since it launched in October

Bea Tridimas
clock 10 December 2021 • 3 min read
'Decarbonising mobility': Shell tips EVs, collaboration, and biofuels for key role in slashing road transport emissions
Automotive

'Decarbonising mobility': Shell tips EVs, collaboration, and biofuels for key role in slashing road transport emissions

A new report finds that obstacles to EV adoption accelerate the need for other decarbonisation solutions

Bea Tridimas
clock 10 December 2021 • 3 min read