Low emission broadband installations: Sky adds 151 smart plug-in hybrid vans to engineering fleet

Ford to supply 151 plug-in hybrid engineering vans to Sky following successful 12-month trial of prototype featuring geo-fencing technology that switches to electric mode in low emission areas

Sky has ordered 151 plug-in hybrid vans from Ford in a move designed to reduce emissions from its fleet of engineering vehicles in the near-term, as it awaits the commercialisation of fully-electric, zero emission alternatives.

The media and entertainment group announced this morning that it had purchased the hybrid Ford Transits following a successful 12-month trial of a prototype which saw engineers' journeys around London produce significantly lower emissions.

The one-tonne van is equipped with geofencing technology that automatically switches the vehicle into electric mode when entering low-emission zones, such as the Ultra-Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) that spans the heart of the capital, the partners explained.

Sky group chief executive Jeremy Darroch said the fleet purchase meant the firm was "cutting emissions today, while working towards finding 100 per cent electric solutions for tomorrow".

Electric delivery vans and other heavier-duty commercial vehicles have historically trailed behind smaller vehicles, such as passenger cars and scooters, in terms of technological and commercial readiness. As such plug-in hybrid technology, which allows drivers to swap between a fossil fuel-powered engine and an electric battery, is regarded by some experts as a necessary stop-gap for firms that want to deliver immediate emissions reductions from their fleets to meet short-term climate targets.

Darroch emphasised Sky was committed to working with both the private and public sector to accelerate the transition away from fossil fuel vehicles over the years to come. "The great strength of our business is its ability to adapt to change, and responding to the growing climate emergency is no exception," he said. "We want to work with suppliers and the government to speed up the transition to net zero fleets and ensure we have a strong charging infrastructure across the country."

Sky was one of a number of companies operating in London that took part in a trial of the hybrid Ford Transit van, Ford's fleet director Neil Wilson explained. "They had one of the 20 prototypes Ford loaned to 17 London fleets in total, to understand real-world usage by collecting data on the test vans' performance," he said. "I'm delighted that this early access impressed Sky enough for Ford to win this important and valued order."

During the 12-month trial, Sky's prototype van travelled 150,000 miles and more than 70 per cent of all journeys in London were completed in electric mode, according to the partners. While operating with a full load and equipped with the heavy sliding ladder rack required for some Sky installations, it had a zero emission range of 35 miles and generated 60 per cent less carbon dioxide than a typical journey, they added.

Sky said it now intends to emblazon its new vans with publicity for its net zero campaign, dubbed 'Go Zero'.