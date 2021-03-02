Volvo U-turns from 'shrinking' fossil fuel car business with pledge to go all-electric by 2030

Swedish company announces new direction as study from Which? warns carmakers are overstating the fuel efficiency of plug-in hybrid vehicles a

Volvo has become the latest auto giant to sound the death knell for fossil fuel vehicles as it announced this morning it will axe all its internal combustion engine (ICE) car lines over the next 10 years, arguing there is "no long term future for cars with an internal combustion engine".

Unveiling its plans become an all-electric car company by 2030, the Swedish company promised to focus on "continuous improvements" that would enhance the performance and range of electric vehicles (EVs) and drive down the life cycle carbon footprint of its cars.

Outlining the new strategy, chief executive Håkan Samuelsson emphasised that EVs were the future of the automotive industry. "To remain successful, we need profitable growth," he said. "So instead of investing in a shrinking business, we choose to invest in the future - electric and online. We are fully focused on becoming a leader in the fast-growing premium electric segment."

Volvo, which launched its maiden electric car last year, said it will roll out more models over the coming years, with one scheduled to hit markets later this year.

By 2025, global sales will be split equally between hybrid and electric vehicles, it said, noting that its all-electric range will be available online only.

Henrik Green, chief technology officer at Volvo, stressed there was "no long-term future for cars with an internal combustion engine".

"We are firmly committed to becoming an electric-only car maker and the transition should happen by 2030," he said. "It will allow us to meet the expectations of our customers and be a part of the solution when it comes to fighting climate change."

The move is the latest in a string of announcements from leading automakers, setting out their plans to phase out internal combustion engine vehicles and switch to EVs over the next 10 to 20 years. Earlier this year US auto giant GM became the latest global brand to pledge to end the sale of fossil fuel powered cars, setting a phase out date of 2035.

The shift in focus across much of the auto industry has come as a number of governments, including the UK, have signalled they will ban the sale of new internal combustion engine vehicles from 2030.