Green consumers
SDG12: Can sustainable consumption save capitalism from itself?
The UN's goal to deliver sustainable production and consumption requires a drastic transformation of current business models - can the green economy deliver?
'A no-brainer': Why striking for climate is good for business
For some businesses, the reputation boost among employees and consumers outweighs the financial impact of striking for the climate
Football fans back calls to give single-use plastic a red card
Green groups call on top football clubs to switch to re-usable cups and phase out single use plastics
Report: British takeaways see surge in vegan demand
New data from the British Takeaway Campaign reveals vegan dishes are one of the industry's fastest growing categories
Poll: Concerns over climate change hit record high
Ipsos MORI poll for Evening Standard reveals 85 per cent of adults are now concerned about global warming and its impacts, as majority back earlier net zero target
Raising a Toast: Bread-based beer brand aims to down waste levels
Following successful crowd fund, Toast Ale unveils re-brand and launches new line of craft beer cans
'Do you really need your room cleaned?' a&o Hostels offers free drink to guests who help save water and resources
New incentive scheme has helped result in 10,000 fewer rooms being cleaned in just two months, leading to lower environmental impacts
The best a recycler can get? Gillette debuts razor recycling programme
Gillette teams up with TerraCycle to enable recycling of all of its razors and blades
New polls confirm shift in green consumer engagement
Survey reveals environment is now a top priority for voters, as research shows almost a quarter of consumers are now using plant-based milks
E.ON switches 3.3 million homes to 100 per cent renewable power
Energy giant says that from today all domestic customers will receive 100 per cent renewable power at no extra cost
The formula for telling sustainability stories that stick
From the fires of prehistory to the depths of the digital age, a good story can change the world
Unilever reveals Sustainable Living Brands are driving three quarters of its growth
Consumer goods giant confirms its green-focused brands are growing 69 per cent faster than the rest of its business
All change in the aisles to entice us to eat more veg
Scientists to give supermarkets a makeover to cut meat consumption
Environmental responsibility more important to millennials than a snazzy brand image, survey finds
Survey finds millennials willing to reward brands with greener practices
Scottish households are tackling food waste mountain, but businesses are lagging behind, new figures show
Zero Waste Scotland research shows over half of food waste in 2013 came from businesses
Turn 'frightful' horror story of pumpkin food waste into cooking opportunity, urge campaigners
Pumpkin food waste from last Halloween could have made enough soup for everyone in the country
Bridges Ventures fires up Vegetarian Express with £5.6m investment
Sustainable investor cites increasing popularity of plant-based diets and environmental challenges posed by meat as rationale for latest green investment
Government defends smart meter programme as IoD calls for review
Influential business group criticises "unnecessarily complex technology" of smart meters, but supporters argue they are essential infrastructure
Unilever set to acquire green cleaning specialist Seventh Generation
Consumer goods giant signs agreement to buy 'natural' cleaning product pioneer for an undisclosed sum
Reports: Unilever green ambition continues with Honest plan
Consumer goods giant said to be attempting to acquire green personal care products company co-founded by Hollywood star Jessica Alba
Morgan electric three-wheeler to be sold at Selfridges
Limited edition of the zero-emission bespoke car will go on sale at the department store in November
BNP Paribas and PUMA team up to reward green suppliers
New financing program promises to incentivise suppliers of the sportswear giant who improve their environmental and social standards
Veggie Pret is here to stay, says chief executive
Sales at Soho pilot store remain higher than before its vegetarian-only conversion, company reveals
Majority of consumers willing to pay premium for greener products
Survey reveals significant levels of public support for brands that boast strong sustainability credentials and social purpose