Survey reveals 'huge gap' between business leaders and the public on sustainability

The public increasingly wants to see businesses take a more proactive stance on environmental and social issues, but their support for an overhaul of corporate priorities is not matched by business leaders.

That is the conclusion of a major new YouGov survey commissioned by the Lloyds Banking Group Centre for Responsible Business, which revealed "a huge disparity between public opinion on how businesses should behave when it comes to environmental and social issues, and how businesses are conducting themselves".

The survey polled over 1,100 senior British business decision makers and over 2,300 members of the public. It found that while 50 per cent of business decision makers said they have no net zero strategy, three quarters of British adults thought they should have one.

Similarly, 30 per cent of senior business decision makers surveyed said that their purpose was to generate profit over sustainability, growth or purpose, whereas 42 per cent of British adults said businesses should balance profit with social and environmental justice and a further 25 per cent said a business' purpose should be to make a positive impact on society.

Professor Ian Thomson, director of the Lloyds Banking Group Centre for Responsible Business, said: "At a time where social inequality is growing, and time is running out to meet the target of reaching net zero carbon emissions by 2050, our survey shows that the British public expects and believes that businesses should be taking an active role in combatting these issues."

However, the survey reveals that business remains out of step with public opinion on a range of environmental and social issues.

For example, only 13 per cent of businesses said it was important to tackle precarious work, whilst 64 per cent of the public expect businesses to take steps to tackle low paid and precarious forms of employment. Similarly, 52 per cent of the public said that the gap between the highest and lowest paid employee should be published in the same way the gender gap is, while just 14 per cent of businesses surveyed said they currently publish such data.

"These findings show that the public greatly overestimates its power to influence change in businesses behaviour," said Thomson. "However, this could be a brilliant opportunity for businesses. 28 per cent of people said they want to choose the most sustainable option, if given clear and trustworthy information about the environmental and social impact of a product whereas only 13 per cent of businesses believed the same. Sustainability and responsible behaviour aren't just challenges for businesses, but also a chance for them to build a brand based on trust and help futureproof their companies against further legislation (which the survey showed is a popular sustainability measure amongst the general public) and avoid hefty costs further down the road."

The survey results were released to coincide with Professor Thomson's speech at today's Forum for Global Challenges at the ICC in Birmingham. "Across the board there a huge gap between what the public expects from business and how business acts when it comes to sustainability, whether it is global warming and the environment or unstable employment and social injustice," he said. "What this survey proves is that business is stuck in the traditional view of what it's purpose in the world is... the business community needs to completely revolutionise the way it sees itself and make radical changes in order to reach net zero and have a positive impact on the world."

The survey results come amidst growing calls for the government to reform the Companies Act to establish a Better Business Act that ensures company directors have a clear duty to ensure social and environmental impacts are prioritised, alongside shareholder returns.