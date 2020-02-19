Net Zero: Public taking steps to cut emissions, but fear leadership lacking

New YouGov survey reveals over half of Brits think climate change is 'the biggest risk to the Earth's future' and are taking steps to curb emissions

A majority of Brits are taking personal steps to "combat climate change", but only a small minority are embracing measures such as reducing air travel or switching to electric vehicles that can deliver big emissions savings.

That is the headline finding from a new YouGov survey of nearly 1,700 adults commissioned by PR agency Hanover Communications, which reveals significant public concern over escalating climate threats.

Echoing a host of recent polls, the survey found that that 59 per cent of the population believe climate change presents the biggest risk to the future of the planet when presented with a list of potential risks. Concern over climate change far outstripped other issues, with just 12 per cent selecting nuclear war as the "biggest risk to Earth's future", and only five and seven per cent highlighting the misuse of artificial intelligence and biotechnology, respectively.

As such there is significant support for steps to curb emissions, but willingness to embrace measures that can deliver sizeable emissions savings remains relatively low.

For example, asked to select up to two things they will do this year to "combat climate change" 65 per cent said they would use less plastic and unrecyclable materials and 27 per cent said they would eat less meat. Similarly, 16 per cent said they planned to invest in energy efficiency measures such as better insulation and new consumer goods. But only nine per cent intend to fly less and just three per cent said they were considering switching to an electric vehicle.

Moreover, the results hint at frustration at the government's response to climate change. Nearly two thirds said they were not confident the government would deliver on its net zero by 2050 target, with just 21 per cent confident the goal will be met.

When asked to pick up to two figures who had "the biggest impact on the public's understanding of climate change over the past five years", 60 per cent cited Sir David Attenborough and 33 per cent named Greta Thunberg. Political parties languished on two per cent and international organisations were named by six per cent.

Charles Lewington, chief executive at Hanover Communications, said there was a national vacuum of leadership on tackling climate change.

"It is clear that while the general public recognises the importance of tackling the climate crisis, the political class is failing to communicate effectively," he said. "Individually people are increasingly taking steps to reduce their environmental impact, though perhaps they are not yet taking the very difficult steps like flying less. However, there is a national debate to be had on this important issue - and currently only Sir David Attenborough appears to be cutting through. This is not good enough. Politicians, businesses and NGOs can all do better."

The results of the survey were published on the same day as Hanover Communications published a new report on how businesses should develop and communicate a net zero strategy.

Alison Woodhouse, head of Hanover Communications UK sustainability practice, said navigating the net zero transition was now "business-critical" for all organisations. "Consumers are looking carefully at their individual impact, but lasting emission reduction will only come as consumers and industry look beyond what's in our pockets or purses," she said. "Understanding what 'net zero' means for different industries and sharing lessons and innovations across sectors is business-critical. Those who don't get involved will find themselves left behind."

The news comes just a day after a major new study from think tank ECIU revealed that nearly half of the world's GDP is now covered by net zero goals, including a growing number of legally binding net zero targets.