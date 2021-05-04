Pandora's lab: Jewellery giant debuts lab-created diamond collection, vows to end use of mined diamonds

New Pandora Brilliance line has been certified as 'carbon neutral' thanks to use of largely renewables-powered lab-created diamonds

Jewellery giant Pandora has today announced the launch of its first lab-created diamond collection, vowing to harness the new approach to end the use of mined diamonds in its products.

The company said the new Pandora Brilliance range would launch in the UK this week, with a global launch in other key markets slated for 2022.

It stressed that lab-created diamonds are "identical to mined diamonds, … have the same optical, chemical, thermal and physical characteristics, and are graded by the same standards known as the 4Cs - cut, colour, clarity and carat - before being set within the Pandora Brilliance collection". However, lab-created diamonds boast a significantly lower environmental footprint than their mined counterparts.

Pandora said the new collection has also been certified as CarbonNeutral, with the certification covering the jewellery, its packaging and transportation. "The lab-created diamonds in the collection have been grown with more than 60 per cent renewable energy on average, and greenhouse gas emissions from non-renewable energy are being offset through the CarbonNeutral certification," the company said. "When Pandora launches the collection globally next year, the diamonds are expected to be made using 100 per cent renewable energy."

Alexander Lacik, Pandora CEO, hailed the new range as a major step forward for the sector. "Pandora continues its quest to make incredible jewellery available for more people and today I'm proud to announce the introduction of Pandora Brilliance," she said. "It's a new collection of beautifully designed jewellery featuring lab-created diamonds. They are as much a symbol of innovation and progress as they are of enduring beauty and stand as a testament to our ongoing and ambitious sustainability agenda. Diamonds are not only forever, but for everyone."

The company said that demand for lab-created diamonds is currently outpacing the industry's overall growth and is expected to continue to accelerate. It added that "going forward, mined diamonds will no longer be used in Pandora's products".

A spokesman said the pledge means that "from today Pandora will no longer use mined diamonds in our new products". He explained that some existing products held by retailers would still contain mined diamonds, but all new ranges produced by the company would source lab-created diamonds.