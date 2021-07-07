ADVERTISEMENT

How sustainability is climbing up the global shopping list

Jo Carnegie and James Murray
clock 07 July 2021 • 6 min read
Credit: Kerry
Image:

Credit: Kerry

New survey results highlight how consumers are more environmentally-aware than ever, and engagement with sustainability concerns is only growing

It is one of the defining consumer trends of the age. For decades consumer choices were shaped by an evolving mix of cost conciousness, brand loyalty, and perceived quality, but in recent years concern...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no-strings trial

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen
member?

Login

ADVERTISEMENT
Most read
01

Boris Johnson and Angela Merkel back plans for UK-German 'energy highway'

05 July 2021 • 2 min read
02

Exxon is not your friend

01 July 2021 • 6 min read
03

Net Zero Festival: Free passes now available to flagship climate event

02 July 2021 • 2 min read
04

'Naturally Good': Nivea debuts carbon-saving bio-based jars

02 July 2021 • 2 min read
05

Concrete Action for Climate: Global cement industry launches decarbonisation coalition

06 July 2021 • 3 min read

More on Management

Why we need government to start tackling the negative impact of fashion
Supply chain

Why we need government to start tackling the negative impact of fashion

Hubbub's Trewin Restorick

Trewin Restorick, Hubbub
clock 07 July 2021 • 4 min read
Nissan's Sunderland plant / Credit: Advanced Propulsion Centre
Supply chain

How the UK's clean energy project pipeline could offset 90 per cent of pandemic job losses

Around 625,000 jobs could be created if UK’s existing clean energy project pipeline is realised, according to new analysis from EY

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 07 July 2021 • 5 min read
Estimates show 87 per cent of fashion is landfilled, incinerated or dumped in the environment | Credit: Shutterstock
Waste

'Shocking absence of leadership': Government accused of failing to tackle fast fashion impacts

Research reveals that just 19 policies have been introduced to tackle negative impacts of fast fashion since 2007 - compared to 689 to try and tackle obesity

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 06 July 2021 • 3 min read