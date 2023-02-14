Veo reports Valentine's Day surge in sustainable sex toy searches

'Roses are red, violets are blue, a green ecommerce platform, has a sustainable sex toy for you'.

That is the message today from sustainable fashion and consumer products online marketplace Veo, which has revealed that in the run up to Valentine's Day online searches for its sustainable sexual health collection has increased by 3,500 per cent compared to the same period 12 months ago.

The company - which is a certified B Corp - said that sales of some of the products stocked in the collection have grown 258 per cent month-on-month.

Precise sales figures were not disclosed, but Veo said estimates suggest the sexual wellness market is set to be worth £92bn globally by 2026 and, as with many other consumer products, demand for goods with sustainability credentials are the fastest growing segment of the market.

Consequently, a growing number of sexual health brands, such as The Natural Love Company and Love Not War, are highlighting the environmental benefits of their products, including the phasing out of single use plastics and packaging, the use of recycled aluminium and silicone, and the use of rechargeable batteries in a range of plastic-free sex toys.

Similarly, consumers can now opt for vegan-certified lubricants and massage oils, while Durex has previously announced plans to deliver sustainably sourced and Fairtrade certified condoms.

Veo also said the social media promotional video campaign for its sexual health collection had been its most successful campaign on TikTok having received over 70,000 views to date.

"The rise in sales and searches in this product category represents a more modern approach to sustainability which encompasses all aspects of your everyday life," said Joe Darwen, founder and CEO at Veo. "Veo doesn't want you to compromise on ethics when it comes to your lifestyle (or pleasure) so we offer sustainable swaps for all your personal needs."