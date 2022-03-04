Aware: Inside Amazon's new private label for sustainable goods

Joel Makower gets the inside track on Amazon's new sustainable product line
This week, Amazon is launching Aware, a new private-label brand of consumer products it has deemed sustainable, environmentally speaking. It's a bold new initiative that could, if it succeeds, advance...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial