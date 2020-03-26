Europe
'We ask for fairness': Von der Leyen warns countries to price carbon or face border tax
European Commission President warns nations it will tax products imported into EU unless a “global level playing field” is established
'A perfect storm for coal': Europe and US drive global dip in coal use
But fuel use set to remain 'broadly stable' over next five years as falling demand in West is offset by surging growth in Asia, according to International Energy Agency
Study: Europe has enough untapped onshore wind capacity to power entire world
New study from the University of Sussex and Aarhus University finds Europe could produce 100 times more wind power than it does currently
There is good news for the green economy
Despite a turbulent summer, we shouldn't lose faith in our ability to tackle the climate crisis, argues Green MEP Molly Scott Cato
UK train operators U-turn on Interrail exit
BREAKING: Following outcry over yesterday's announcement that Britain would leave EU-wide rail pass scheme, Britain's rail industry changes course
'Wrong direction of travel': Britain's railways to exit EU Interrail scheme sparking aviation emission fears
From January 2020 Interrail and Eurail ticket holders wil not be able to use their passes on UK rail network, sparking concern move could encourage more people onto planes
Coal collapse: Are coal power's days in Europe numbered?
Coal power generation in the EU has plummeted 19 per cent since the start of the year, according to analysis by Sandbag, but will the trend continue?
Climate change made European heatwave at least five times likelier
Searing heat shows crisis is 'here and now', say scientists, and worse than predicted
Multi-billion windfall: Europe invested €27bn in new wind farms in 2018
Record amount of future new wind capacity will be financed from last year's investment, according to WindEurope
EU renewable energy share hits 17.5 per cent in 2017
Statistics show 11 member states have hit 2020 renewables target early, as bloc increases share of energy sourced from renewables
Net Zero: EU Commission targets 'climate neutral and prosperous' Europe by 2050
EU Commission adopts draft long-term strategy to deliver net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050
Report: Europe must end fossil fuel car sales by 2035
Nations must go further and faster to phase out combustion engine cars, new analysis suggests
Church of England Pensions Board challenges firms on climate lobbying
More than 50 companies have been urged to overhaul corporate lobbying habits that have been blamed for stymieing climate progress
Global solar capacity set to pass one terawatt mark by 2023
But policy changes in China mean significantly lower short term demand for PV than previously expected, according to gtmresearch
Germany to miss 2020 climate target, government concedes in official report
A draft document seen by Climate Home News and due to be released on Wednesday shows Germany missing its 2020 emissions goal by eight percentage points
Transport proves achilles heel for EU decarbonisation
European Environment Agency data records 0.4 per cent fall in 2016, but warns emissions may have risen 2017
European trade unions release climate transition guide
New report sets out series of recommendations for delivering a 'just transition'
ING and European Investment Bank to invest €300m in green shipping projects
Two banks sign agreement to support projects in the European shipping sector, such as low carbon retrofitting of ships or developing new low emissions vessels
Explained: Why Europe's businesses enjoy cheaper energy than the UK - and how to fix it
For years the reasons behind Europe's cheaper power prices have been something of a mystery - until now
Report: EU renewables beat coal power for the first time
Think tank Sandbag's analysis shows EU on right path to decarbonise power sector, but challenges remain - particularly on efficiency and in Eastern Europe
Green goals: Merkel agrees coalition blueprint with SPD
Deal could revive Germany's 'grand coalition' and retain long term emission targets, but negotiating blueprint remains light on details for future climate strategy
Stormy weather fuels European wind power record
Wednesday's strong winds saw turbines across Europe generate 2,128GWh of clean power - enough to power 215 million EU households
Thirst for success: How Coca-Cola is ramping up its European green targets
Drinks giant sets out raft of green pledges, as packaging industry faces criticism for lobbying against deposit return schemes and new EU 'polluter pays' proposals
Bottoms up: EU drinks carton recycling rate pushes past 45 per cent mark
European paper mills continue to lap up drinks cartons with 430,000 tonnes recycled at 20 facilities in 2016