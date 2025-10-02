What can the UK learn from Spain breaking the 'ruinous link' between gas and power prices?

Stuart Stone
clock • 6 min read
Photovoltaic panels among olive trees in the countryside of Jaén, Spain - Credit: iStock
Image:

Photovoltaic panels among olive trees in the countryside of Jaén, Spain - Credit: iStock

Wind and solar growth has reduced the influence of expensive gas and coal on Spain’s electricity prices by 75 per cent since 2019, new analysis finds

Spain's rapid roll out of wind and solar projects has seen the "ruinous link" between expensive gas and coal and electricity prices largely severed, allowing the country to establish itself one of the...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

Study: Prices for high-quality carbon credit rise to record levels

Integrity Council approves six new carbon removal methodologies

More on Energy

NESO publishes updated timetable for grid connection reforms
Energy

NESO publishes updated timetable for grid connection reforms

System operator confirms plans for new grid connection timelines to prioritise renewable projects that can support clean power by 2030 goal

Amber Rolt
clock 02 October 2025 • 3 min read
What can the UK learn from Spain breaking the 'ruinous link' between gas and power prices?
Energy

What can the UK learn from Spain breaking the 'ruinous link' between gas and power prices?

Wind and solar growth has reduced the influence of expensive gas and coal on Spain’s electricity prices by 75 per cent since 2019, new analysis finds

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 02 October 2025 • 6 min read
Study: More than 180 constituencies at risk of 'deeply unpopular' Reform fracking plans
Energy

Study: More than 180 constituencies at risk of 'deeply unpopular' Reform fracking plans

Friends of the Earth publishes new map showing areas vulnerable to shale gas extraction, as Labour promises full ban on fracking projects

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 01 October 2025 • 4 min read