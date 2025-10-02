What can the UK learn from Spain breaking the 'ruinous link' between gas and power prices?

Wind and solar growth has reduced the influence of expensive gas and coal on Spain’s electricity prices by 75 per cent since 2019, new analysis finds
Spain's rapid roll out of wind and solar projects has seen the "ruinous link" between expensive gas and coal and electricity prices largely severed, allowing the country to establish itself one of the...
