'Great grid build-out': Will grid constraints derail Europe's clean energy boom?

Major new report warns outdated grid planning and weak governance risks stalling Europe's clean energy transition
Europe's clean energy sector is booming. Last year, renewables generation across the EU rose 7.6 per cent, taking its share of the grid from 44.8 per cent to 47.4 per cent. With nuclear included, low carbon...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis