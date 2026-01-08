Wood Mackenzie: Offshore wind tipped for 'breakout year' in 2026

Global wind energy connections to remain at 'substantial' levels, despite drop in onshore wind additions following end of China's 14th Five-Year Plan, study claims
Global wind project connections will remain at "substantial" levels this year, despite a projected drop off from the record new capacity connected during 2025. That is the headline conclusion from Wood...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis