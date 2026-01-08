Wood Mackenzie: Offshore wind tipped for 'breakout year' in 2026

Stuart Stone
Credit: iStock
Global wind energy connections to remain at 'substantial' levels, despite drop in onshore wind additions following end of China's 14th Five-Year Plan, study claims

Global wind project connections will remain at "substantial" levels this year, despite a projected drop off from the record new capacity connected during 2025. That is the headline conclusion from Wood...

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone

The SAF Mandate one year on: A mix of progress and turbulence?

CDP 'A List': Investors with $127tr in assets pressed firms for environmental data in 2025

'Snow joke': UK now has enough offshore wind capacity 'to roast three million turkeys'
'Snow joke': UK now has enough offshore wind capacity 'to roast three million turkeys'

The UK now boasts 16.1GW of offshore wind capacity, while the government has given the green light to a further 9GW of new renewables capacity in only the past 18 months

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 24 December 2025 • 3 min read
RWE and Thames Water ink five-year onshore wind farm deal
RWE and Thames Water ink five-year onshore wind farm deal

RWE to supply 132GWh of clean electricity to Thames Water each year through to 2030, covering up to 15 per cent of utility's essential services

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 19 December 2025 • 2 min read