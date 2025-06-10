'A new golden age of sustainable travel': Eurostar trains to run from London to Germany and Switzerland by early 2030s

Michael Holder
clock • 2 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Channel tunnel operator plots €2bn investment to add 50 new trains to its network, serving new routes between London, Brussels, Amsterdam, Frankfurt, and Geneva

Eurostar has unveiled plans to add new direct routes between London and Europe from the early 2030s, backed by a fleet of up to new 50 trains, which would enable British travellers to ditch the plane and...

