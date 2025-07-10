'Climate risks demand immediate attention': How extreme weather could wipe almost five per cent off Europe's GDP

New analysis from group of central bankers and financial experts concludes delivering on EU's net zero policies could largely guard against projected climate-related losses
A series of climate change-driven extreme weather events could wipe almost five per cent off Europe's projected GDP over the next five years - yet such economic damages could be largely avoided if the...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis