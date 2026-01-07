Fastned fast charging network expands to 400 stations in 2025

clock • 2 min read
Credit: Fastned
Image:

Credit: Fastned

Company now operates in nine European countries, with the 50-station milestone crossed in France, Belgium, and Germany in 2025

European fast charging company Fastned has grown its network of fast charging stations to over 400 sites, putting it on track to reach its goal of operating 1,000 fast charging stations across Europe by...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Author spotlight

Amber Rolt

View profile
More from Amber Rolt

'Nature and food production go hand in hand': Farmers urge government to support shift away from industrial livestock production

Voluntary carbon credit market builds momentum, as focus shifts to 'higher-quality credits'

More on Automotive

Fastned fast charging network expands to 400 stations in 2025
Automotive

Fastned fast charging network expands to 400 stations in 2025

Company now operates in nine European countries, with the 50-station milestone crossed in France, Belgium, and Germany in 2025

Amber Rolt
clock 07 January 2026 • 2 min read
Electric van sales deliver new record in 2025
Automotive

Electric van sales deliver new record in 2025

Demand for electric vans rises, but analysts warn roll out remains 'well below' mandated level

Amber Rolt
clock 07 January 2026 • 3 min read
'Another bumper year': UK sales of new electric vehicles surpass 470,000 in 2025
Automotive

'Another bumper year': UK sales of new electric vehicles surpass 470,000 in 2025

Campaigners argue ZEV Mandate 'is functioning as intended', as data indicates carmakers met their EV sales targets for second year running

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 06 January 2026 • 7 min read