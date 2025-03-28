Equinor, Shell, and TotalEnergies to expand CO2 storage site with $714m investment

Michael Holder
clock • 3 min read
The Northern Lights carbon storage facility in Norway | Credit: Torstein Lund Eik / Equinor
Image:

The Northern Lights carbon storage facility in Norway | Credit: Torstein Lund Eik / Equinor

Northern Lights joint venture expected to begin injecting captured industrial CO2 under the seabed off the west coast of Norway from this summer

Oil and gas giants Equinor, Shell, and TotalEnergies have finalised plans to jointly invest more than $700m in expanding the capacity of their subsea carbon storage facility off the western coast of Norway,...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Michael Holder
Author spotlight

Michael Holder

Editor

View profile
More from Michael Holder

'Progress has plateaued': Recycling rate in England continues to hover around 44 per cent

British Steel crisis prompts renewed calls for more support for green steel projects

More on CCS

Enfinium confirms plans for first carbon capture pilot project in Wales
CCS

Enfinium confirms plans for first carbon capture pilot project in Wales

Energy from waste operator teams up with Kanadevia Inova to deploy new pilot project to capture CO2 from Welsh plant

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 05 March 2025 • 4 min read
Encyclis installs CCS pilot testbed at Bedfordshire energy from waste plant
CCS

Encyclis installs CCS pilot testbed at Bedfordshire energy from waste plant

Bedfordshire pilot testbed seen as key milestone in the development of planned full-scale carbon capture system at the forthcoming Protos energy from waste facility in Cheshire

Amber Rolt
clock 21 February 2025 • 3 min read
Government 'gambling' on carbon capture technology, spending watchdog warns
CCS

Government 'gambling' on carbon capture technology, spending watchdog warns

Public Accounts Committee cautions there is high degree of uncertainty over whether 'risky' CCUS investments will pay off

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 07 February 2025 • 6 min read