Global Briefing: Work completed on Europe's first dedicated CO2 carrier ship

Plus Kenya's new national climate plan, Equinor's row with the Trump administration over US wind farms, and all the top green business news from around the world this week
Europe's first purpose-built ship for transporting captured CO2 is set to launch later this month, after construction and assembly of the vessel was completed at the Royal Niestern Sander shipyard in the...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis