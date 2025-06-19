Crown Estate selects development partners for Celtic Sea floating offshore wind farms

clock • 5 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Seabed owner confirms it is to partner with Equinor and Gwynt Glas to deliver new floating wind farms off the coasts of Wales and South West England

Plans for three new floating windfarms off the coasts of Wales and South West England with capacity to deliver up to 4.5 GW of clean power - enough to power four million homes - took a major step forward...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Author spotlight

Amber Rolt

View profile
More from Amber Rolt

'Landmark year of progress': Enfinium hails energy-from-waste emissions savings

'Sustainability is a growth opportunity': Landlords say tenants willing to pay more for green features

More on Wind

Crown Estate to invest £400m in UK offshore wind supply chain
Wind

Crown Estate to invest £400m in UK offshore wind supply chain

UK seabed owner to ramp up investment in ports, supply chain infrastructure, and early-stage projects as part of £1bn new funding drive

James Murray
James Murray
clock 17 June 2025 • 5 min read
'We need to get after it': How Scotland could become a world leader in floating offshore wind
Wind

'We need to get after it': How Scotland could become a world leader in floating offshore wind

Aberdeen could be about to give birth to another trail-blazing energy industry - Michael Holder sees how ambitious plans to become a floating offshore wind hub are taking shape

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 28 May 2025 • 20 min read
Glasgow port announces £3m boost to wind turbine plans
Wind

Glasgow port announces £3m boost to wind turbine plans

Clydeport has confirmed upgrades to the King George V Dock in Glasgow to improve its ability to handle large wind turbine parts

Amber Rolt
clock 27 May 2025 • 2 min read