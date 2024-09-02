Oil and gas giants invest £600,000 in new Aberdeen Centre for Energy Transition

Some of the biggest oil and gas firms operating in the UK have today jointly committed £600,000 to a new research initiative at the University of Aberdeen focused on accelerating the decarbonisation of the sector and advancing the shift to clean energy.

The University's new Centre for Energy Transition will support training and PhD studentships as part of a new Centre for Doctoral Training based at its School of Geosciences. The programme has been backed by trade body Offshore Energies UK and has secured funding from BP, Chevron, CNOOC, ExxonMobil, Equinor, Harbour Energy, Shell, Spirit Energy, and TotalEnergies.

Led by the University's director for energy transition, Professor John Underhill, the initiative will focus on delivering academic research and equipping a new generation of researchers with the skills, knowledge, and expertise required to help accelerate the energy transition.

Areas of focus will include assessing proposed offshore and onshore sites for carbon dioxide storage, hydrogen production, compressed air and gas storage systems, and alternative energy sources such as offshore fixed and floating wind turbines.

According to figures published last year by the International Energy Agency (IEA), oil and gas operations account for around 15 per cent of the world's total energy-related emissions, the equivalent of 5.1 billion tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions. It also forecasts that upfront investments totalling $600bn would be needed to halve the emissions intensity of oil and gas operations globally by 2030.

"The starting point on the journey to net zero is very challenging as oil and gas still provides three quarters of the UK's energy needs," said Underhill. "In supporting these studentships our funders have sent a strong message about the confidence industry has in the Centre's ability to progress the energy transition and support the industry's shift to a cleaner future.

"The University of Aberdeen has a long history of delivering innovative solutions that address current and future energy challenges. Over the past 10 years we've had 110 PhD students graduate from our existing CDTs, all of whom have been employed in a relevant discipline, showing the relevance of the programmes, and the appetite that exists for highly skilled and well-trained practitioners in the energy sector. Being situated in Europe's energy capital and a city renowned throughout the world for technological development and inspiring solutions, we are best placed and well connected to understand the needs of the industry and make a real difference by offering practical solutions that ensure Britain has the secure and reliable low-carbon energy sources it needs."

Russell Borthwick, chief executive at Aberdeen & Grampian Chamber of Commerce, hailed the new centre as "a brilliant example of industry and academia collaborating to address one of the big issues facing the UK's energy sector today".

"As we look to transition towards a clean energy future, the narrative around industry is putting future generations off from pursuing careers where they can be the climate solution, not the problem," he added. "Unlike many academic institutions, it's refreshing that University of Aberdeen understands and respects the enormous contribution the oil and gas sector has played and will continue to play in keeping our lights on for decades to come and are open to working with operators on fantastic initiatives such as this."

The news comes just days after the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) last week confirmed it will not contest legal action challenging the validity of licenses issued to the planned the Rosebank and Jackdaw oil and gas projects, although the Department insisted the licenses have not been revoked as new environmental guidance could yet allow the controversial projects to proceed.

The industry has long maintained it can continue to deliver new projects while still meeting the UK's net zero targets through a mix of carbon capture, clean technology, and carbon removal innovations. But environmental campaigners have questioned the credibility of such claims, arguing new oil and gas projects would almost inevitably breach legally binding emissions targets in the coming decades.

In related news, engineering giant AECOM was appointed owner's engineer for the Aberdeen Hydrogen Hub being delivered by BP Aberdeen Hydrogen Energy - a joint venture between Aberdeen City Council and the energy giant.

