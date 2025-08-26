Norway's Northern Lights CCS project begins operations

clock • 3 min read
The Northern Lights carbon storage facility in Norway | Credit: Torstein Lund Eik / Equinor
Image:

The Northern Lights carbon storage facility in Norway | Credit: Torstein Lund Eik / Equinor

Equinor, Shell, and TotalEnergies confirm the first CO2 from the flagship project has been injected and successfully stored 2,600 metres under the seabed

Oil giants Equinor, Shell, and TotalEnergies have announced their Northern Lights subsea carbon storage facility (CCS) is up and running, with the first volumes of CO2 successfully injected and stored...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Author spotlight

Amber Rolt

View profile
More from Amber Rolt

Energy Assets launches EA Heat Networks

'Absurdly overdue': Government slammed over three year wait for promised ban on sale of peat composts

More on CCS

Norway's Northern Lights CCS project begins operations
CCS

Norway's Northern Lights CCS project begins operations

Equinor, Shell, and TotalEnergies confirm the first CO2 from the flagship project has been injected and successfully stored 2,600 metres under the seabed

Amber Rolt
clock 26 August 2025 • 3 min read
Liverpool Bay: Two new CCS projects lined up to join low carbon industrial hub
CCS

Liverpool Bay: Two new CCS projects lined up to join low carbon industrial hub

Projects in Cheshire and North Wales have entered negotiations to join the HyNet carbon capture and storage network

Amber Rolt
clock 05 August 2025 • 4 min read
Geological carbon removal: Is the UK ready to lead?
CCS

Geological carbon removal: Is the UK ready to lead?

The UK has too often failed to capitalise on the opportunities presented by emerging high-innovation, high-productivity sectors - it should ensure it avoids doing the same with carbon removals, writes Josh Burke from LSE's Grantham Research Institute...

Josh Burke, LSE's Grantham Research Institute on Climate Change and the Environment
clock 25 July 2025 • 8 min read