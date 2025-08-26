Norway's Northern Lights CCS project begins operations

Equinor, Shell, and TotalEnergies confirm the first CO2 from the flagship project has been injected and successfully stored 2,600 metres under the seabed
Oil giants Equinor, Shell, and TotalEnergies have announced their Northern Lights subsea carbon storage facility (CCS) is up and running, with the first volumes of CO2 successfully injected and stored...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis