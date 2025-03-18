Sarasin & Partners to divest from Equinor over failure to align strategy with Paris Agreement

Stuart Stone
clock • 3 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Asset manager tasked with steering Equinor climate talks on behalf of hundreds of investors exits oil major over emissions concerns

One of the investors at the forefront of talks with Equinor over its climate strategy has sold its stock in the Norwegian oil and gas giant, after claiming it has failed to align its strategy with the...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

Josh Pitman: 'We oversimplify everything to greenhouse gas emissions when they're only part of a wider picture'

ORE Catapult appoints shipbuilder to steer UK offshore wind vessel manufacturing plan

More on Investment

Sarasin & Partners exits Equinor over failure to align strategy with Paris Agreement
Investment

Sarasin & Partners exits Equinor over failure to align strategy with Paris Agreement

Asset manager tasked with steering Equinor climate talks on behalf of hundreds of investors exits oil major over emissions concerns

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 18 March 2025 • 3 min read
'Money down the drain': Report reveals 'billions' in global economic losses from poor sewage treatment
Investment

'Money down the drain': Report reveals 'billions' in global economic losses from poor sewage treatment

New report highlights 'staggering economic and social costs' of untreated wastewater and urges governments to ramp up invests that can save money and lives

Amber Rolt
clock 14 March 2025 • 5 min read
IEEFA: Credit ratings must consider energy transition risks facing European oil and gas sector
Investment

IEEFA: Credit ratings must consider energy transition risks facing European oil and gas sector

New report argues credit ratings agencies are failing to adequately account for the transition risks facing fossil fuel industries

Amber Rolt
clock 13 March 2025 • 3 min read