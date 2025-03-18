Sarasin & Partners to divest from Equinor over failure to align strategy with Paris Agreement

Asset manager tasked with steering Equinor climate talks on behalf of hundreds of investors exits oil major over emissions concerns
One of the investors at the forefront of talks with Equinor over its climate strategy has sold its stock in the Norwegian oil and gas giant, after claiming it has failed to align its strategy with the...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
- Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
- > Exclusive in-depth case studies
- > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
- > Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- > Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month
Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.