Shell and Equinor UK to team up on new North Sea oil and gas venture

James Murray
clock • 4 min read
Shell and Equinor UK to team up on new North Sea oil and gas venture

Fossil fuel giants say joint venture will enable cost-competitive approach to maturing basin, but green campaigners argue the move reveals an industry in 'terminal decline'

Shell and Equinor UK have today announced plans to combine their UK offshore oil and gas assets to form a new joint venture that will become the biggest independent fossil fuel producer operating in the...

