Environment Bill
Missing the point? Understanding environmental policy under a Conservative government
Viridor's Tim Rotheray argues the environmental movement needs to modify its approach so as to harness the Conservative government's stated commitment to climate action and environmental progress
Deteriorating environment risks becoming 'drag' on economy, UK advisors warn
Natural Capital Committee gives scathing assessment of UK progress on environmental goals and calls for stronger green governance after Brexit
Government to 'stand firm' on green standards as it rules out US chlorinated chicken imports
Environment Secretary Theresa Villiers issues firm promise UK will not chicken-out of EU food and environmental standards in US trade deal talks
Net Zero by 2050: Your need-to-know green guide to the Conservative Party Manifesto
Tory party promises to ramp up offshore wind capacity and roll out a comprehensive fast-charging network, but skirts demands for radical 'climate emergency' programme
Election 2019: Parties poised to do battle over competing net zero strategies
A General Election looks odds-on for December, setting stage for environmental issues to play a pivotal role in what promises to be a divisive and dramatic campaign
Future of Environment Bill again in balance, as Brexit extension agreed
Confusion mounts as EU agrees three month 'flextension', government pushes for early election, and Parliament prepares for Environment Bill debate
Environment Bill under threat as government poised to 'go on strike' over election battle
High profile environmental legislation and hopes of attaching green amendments to Withdrawal Agreement Bill now in doubt, as government steps up push for December election
Our independent craft brewers need certainty on deposit returns
A deposit return scheme may help boost recycling, but it also comes with major challenges for smaller businesses, warns James Calder of The Society of Independent Brewers
Green Brexit or no deal chaos? How the Brexit deal offers a path without a destination
Without environmental standards enshrined within Withdrawal Agreement, green experts fear Boris Johnson's new Brexit deal leaves the door open for a deregulatory blitz
The Environment Bill doesn't go far enough on plastics
Patrick Hall of Bright Blue argues the government's welcome Environment Bill can afford to take a tougher line on tackling black plastic
Boris Johnson to chair new climate cabinet committee
Prime Minister will lead new Cabinet-level body to oversee decarbonisation drive across Whitehall
'We are working at pace': Andrea Leadsom promises new net zero 'pathway'
Flurry of announcements as government confirms plans for Green GB Week, tables Environment Bill, and promises fresh action on transport emissions
Government tables 'groundbreaking' Environment Bill
Long-awaited legislation to deliver new environmental regulator and legally binding green targets
Detail not delay: Six things green businesses want from the Environment Bill
The government is preparing to publish its long-awaited Environment Bill - and its contents will be crucial to post-Brexit green governance
Queen's Speech: Government promises to tackle plastics, air quality, and habitat damage in landmark Environment Bill
Long-awaited legislation expected to be published shortly, as government puts environment and climate change concerns centre stage in Queen's Speech
Queen's Speech: Green business hopes build for beefed up Environment Bill
The long-awaited Environment Bill is expected to set out details of UK's post-Brexit green regulatory regime - and sources expect a 'thundering big bill'
'Damaging and unjustified': Groups warn of 'secrecy provision' in UK green watchdog plans
Amnesty International, NUJ, Greenpeace, and others warn restrictions in remit of proposed Office for Environmental Protection 'wholly at odds with public's right to information'
Theresa Villers' first speech as Environment Secretary
The new Environment Secretary's address at the Countryfile Live festival yesterday - in full
New Cabinet faces tidal wave of critical green policy decisions
Brexit will inevitably dominate, but Andrea Leadsom, Theresa Villiers, Grant Shapps, and Sajid Javid all face critical policy choices that will shape the green economy for decades to come
A transformative Environment Bill edges closer
As all eyes were on the announcement of a new Prime Minister, the government yesterday beefed up its Environment Bill plans - Greener UK's Ruth Chambers explains why it marks an important, but incomplete, step forward
From food waste bins to biodiversity 'net gain', Defra firms up Environment Bill plans
Government's late flurry of report publications continues, as Defra releases a tranche of consultation responses firming up its plans for imminent Environment Bill
Boris Johnson to take up net zero challenge as new UK Prime Minister
Former Foreign Secretary will be under pressure to deliver a raft of net zero and green Brexit policies in the coming weeks
Green groups urge leadership candidates to prioritise climate emergency, but are they listening?
Alliance of 43 civil society groups call on Conservative and Liberal Democrat leadership candidates to explain how they intend to tackle escalating environmental threats