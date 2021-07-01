'Not yet fit for purpose': Interim Office for Environmental Protection launches, but fears remain over post-Brexit plans

New watchdog officially launches ahead of final approval for Environment Bill, but campaigners warn enforcement agency needs greater independence and funding
The new environmental watchdog for England has launched today in interim form, as the long-awaited Environment Bill that is expected to formalise the UK's post-Brexit regulatory landscape continues to...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no-strings trial