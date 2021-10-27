Government announces partial U-turn on water company sewage rules

The government has caved in to a partial U-turn in response to a growing furore over sewage rules, yesterday confirming plans to table an amendment to the Environment Bill requiring water companies to demonstrate a reduction in sewage overspills over the next five years.

The U-turn comes after Tory MPs and government Ministers faced a public backlash after last week voting down a separate amendment to the Environment Bill tabled by members of the House of Lords that would have banned water companies from pumping raw waste into rivers and seas. During that vote, however, 22 Conservative MPs - including Environmental Audit Committee chair Phillip Dunne - rebelled against the government to vote in favour of the amendment.

The government initially refused to set such strict requirements for water companies to tackle sewage more responsibly, arguing that doing so would cost hundreds of billions of pounds, which would in turn push up costs for billpayers.

But in a dramatic U-turn yesterday following growing disquiet over the controversial decision to vote against the amendment, the government said the Bill currently working its way through Parliament would now see a "duty enshrined in law to ensure water companies secure a progressive reduction in the adverse impacts of discharges from storm overflows".

It said the amendment it was proposing would be "very similar" to the original House of Lords' amendment - otherwise known as the "Duke of Wellington" - which was debated in the House of Commons on Tuesday.

However, the new government clause will reportedly require water firms to improve their sewage systems "as soon as possible", potentially giving water companies slightly more leeway compared to wording in the original House of Lords' amendment. The Houds of Lords amendment would have forced water firms to take "all reasonable steps" to stop raw sewage being discharged from storm overflows, in addition to a ensuring a progressive reduction in the harm of untreated sewage discharges.

The government's U-turn comes just a day after the Department for Food, Environment and Rural Affairs published a 1,200-word blog post defending its decision to vote against stricter legal controls on water companies when it came to sewage discharges. In the post, it said the intentions of the Duke of Wellington amendment were "already being delivered" and argued it "had every confidence that the provisions in this Bill will absolutely deliver progressive reductions in the harm caused by storm overflows and any suggestion to the contrary is both disingenuous and untrue".

Ministers had argued that it would cost between £150bn and £660bn to stop all discharges of raw sewage in England, due to the costs of upgrading the country's Victorian infrastructure. They said this would lead to "potentially significant disruption" for homes, businesses and infrastructure across the country", with the costs of the upgrades likely to be passed over the consumers.

But campaigners have argued that the 403,171 spills of sewage into England's rivers and seas in 2020 counted by the Environmental Agency pose huge risks to wildlife, waterways swimmers, surfers and other water users.

Moreover, the water industry itself had yesterday called on the government to back the original House of Lords' amendment. "We support the Duke of Wellington's amendment to the Environment Bill, and call on government to back it," said a spokesperson for trade body Water UK. "The water industry agrees that we should be ending harm from sources like storm overflows, and we have set out the framework for a comprehensive national plan to do that. This calls for government and regulators to authorise new investment, and for a much stronger effort on tackling the causes of sewers overloading, like blockages from wet wipes and poorly-designed housing developments."

However, setting out the government's revised position on Tuesday, Environment Secretary George Eustice explained that the new clause would enshrine an expectation set out in a policy document by the water industry regulator Ofwat earlier this year into law.

"Earlier this summer, the government published a new strategic policy priority for Ofwat and the water sector asking them to significantly reduce the discharge of sewage from storm overflows in the next pricing review," he said. "Following a debate in the House of Commons last week during the final stages of the Environment Bill, today we are announcing that we will put that commitment on a statutory footing with a new clause."

Raw sewage has been dumped into British waterways for decades when sewage systems overflow during storms, and campaigners and many Parliamentarians have therefore been pushing for more stringent rules to curb the practice in the Environment Bill, a key cornerstone of the government's post-Brexit environmental legislation currently making its way through Parliament.

Luke Pollard, Labour's Shadow Environment Secretary, said the government's prevarication over the issue would not be enough to convince the public that Ministers were committed to protecting the UK's waterways.

"It should not have taken a public outcry for this government to take the scandal of raw sewage being discharged into our rivers seriously," he said. "Having spent the past few days defending their position, this screeching u-turn will do little to convince the public that the health of our rivers, rather than the health of Conservative polling, is at the forefront of ministers' minds."

Pollard said the government still had "no clear plan and no grip on the issue of raw sewage being pumped into our seas and rivers."

Meanwhile, yesterday's votes in the House of Lords also saw several Environment Bill amendments tabled regarding the Office for Environmental Protection (OEP), the green watchdog being set up to oversee the UK's environmental regulations. Campaign groups have long argued the OEP should be given greater independence and stronger powers to enforce rules.

However Ruth Chambers, parliamentary associate at the Greener UK coalition of environmental groups, said the votes in the House of Lords over the OEP yesterday "showed that this issue is not settled".

"The green watchdog will be vital for holding ministers and public authorities to account over enforcing laws that protect nature and public health," she said. "Peers share the view that current proposals are insufficient - and that Ministers must now come back with suitable compromises. It would be a brilliant boost ahead of COP if the government were to allow the courts to do their job and reduce ministerial interference in this vital new body."